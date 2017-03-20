Sewage spill closes part of Newport Harbor to swimmers until at least Tuesday

A portion of Newport Harbor is closed to swimming and diving after 750 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the water Saturday afternoon.

Sewage flowed from a storm drain into the water at Newport Marina at West Coast Highway and Newport Boulevard around 1 p.m., said Anthony Martinez, water quality program manager for the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The spill originated in a parking lot at 620 W. 17th St. in Costa Mesa after a pump station failed to move the sewage into the main line. Instead, it flowed into a storm drain and into the harbor, Martinez said.

Water quality tests are being conducted, and the earliest the closure could be lifted is Tuesday, Martinez said.

