Much of Newport's Back Bay closes to swimmers after 2 sewage spills dump 15,000 gallons into the water

Much of Newport Beach’s Back Bay is closed to swimmers after two sewage spills dumped a total of 15,000 gallons into the water Tuesday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The spills affected waterways between the northern tip of Back Bay and North Star Beach.
The first spill of about 7,500 gallons resulted from a sewer main break in Costa Mesa. The second spill of about the same size was caused by a private sewer lateral blockage in Santa Ana.
The water will remain closed to marine sports until follow-up water quality tests meet state standards, the Health Care Agency said.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.