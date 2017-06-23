Fountain Valley rides into summer with 4-day carnival

Summer is officially here, and so is Summerfest.
Fountain Valley’s annual carnival opened Thursday with food trucks, live entertainment and 30 rides at the Fountain Valley Sports Park.
The festivities continue through Sunday.
Saturday also will feature a classic car and truck show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a city 60th-anniversary parade that starts at 9 a.m. at Heil Avenue and Magnolia Street and heads east on Heil to the carnival.
Summerfest admission is free, but hours, parking fees and ride prices vary. Fountain Valley Sports Park is at 16400 Brookhurst St.
For more information, visit fvsummerfest.com.