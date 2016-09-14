Goodbye Sutra, hello Time Nightclub

The Triangle in downtown Costa Mesa has a new nightclub after Sutra, which had been in business there for 13 years, closed Saturday.

Time Nightclub will be located in the long-vacant space last occupied by Niketown, which closed in 2005. The prominent suite is on the Triangle's northeastern end, near the terminus of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, and features a dome. It is planning a soft opening Thursday.

Time's new digs are larger than Sutra's, which were about 8,500 square feet. Time has about 14,000 square feet and features a larger dance floor and stage, said Steven Wright, marketing director for Identity Management Group, Time's Newport Beach-based management company.

Time Nightclub in Costa Mesa is having soft openings starting Thursday. The venue at The Triangle features a large chandelier with thousands of orbs.

Upon entering the 21-and-older venue, patrons will notice a large custom-made chandelier with more than 5,000 orbs above the dance floor, Wright said. The programmable devices will be in sync with the music, he added.

Near the chandelier is a large LED screen, and placed throughout the venue are light strips and mirrors, giving it a luxurious feel, Wright said.

"We went for the wow factor from the second you walk in the door," he said.

Time Nightclub in Costa Mesa, which is having soft openings starting Thursday, has three bars.

Time also has three bars, one of which is in a lounge exclusively for women.

Wright said Time needed a larger space than what they had at Sutra, which was founded as a restaurant before converting into a nightclub.

Like Sutra, Time will not sell food, but patrons are invited to eat at the nearby La Vida Cantina, also managed by Identity Management Group.

Time will start out primarily playing electronic dance music. Thursday's soft opening will showcase German-American deejay Markus Schulz.

Cover charges start around $20, though tickets for Schulz start at $35. Time's hours are 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Grand-opening events are scheduled for Oct. 6 to 8.

For more information or presale tickets, call (949) 722-7103 or visit timenightclub.com.

