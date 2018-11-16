3 vehicles burn in Laguna Canyon Road wreck; occupants hospitalized

A tow truck, a car and a pickup were involved in a fiery wreck early Friday on Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.
Occupants of the vehicles were pulled away from the flames and taken to a hospital, according to police. No other details of their condition was immediately available.
First responders found the vehicles engulfed in flames along the side of the road at about 3:20 a.m. The fire also climbed to the top of a nearby electrical pole, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.
Photos of the scene show the car pressed broadside against the pole, with the pickup at a perpendicular angle against the car and the tow truck behind the pickup.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.