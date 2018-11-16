DAILY PILOT

3 vehicles burn in Laguna Canyon Road wreck; occupants hospitalized

By
Nov 16, 2018 | 2:55 PM
Firefighters battle flames after a tow truck, a car and a pickup were involved in a crash early Friday on Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)

A tow truck, a car and a pickup were involved in a fiery wreck early Friday on Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Occupants of the vehicles were pulled away from the flames and taken to a hospital, according to police. No other details of their condition was immediately available.

First responders found the vehicles engulfed in flames along the side of the road at about 3:20 a.m. The fire also climbed to the top of a nearby electrical pole, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.

Charred vehicles remain on the side of Laguna Canyon Road on Friday hours after they were destroyed in a crash and fire. A tow truck involved in the incident had already been removed. (Courtesy of Dave Hansen)

Photos of the scene show the car pressed broadside against the pole, with the pickup at a perpendicular angle against the car and the tow truck behind the pickup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

