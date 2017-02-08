Someone is stealing wallets and purses at UCI's library, campus police say

UC Irvine police are looking for a man suspected of stealing unattended wallets and purses from the campus's Langson Library.

After the thefts, the man used credit cards from the wallets and purses to make purchases at local businesses, according to UCI police.

Campus police described the man as Asian, in his 20s, black hair parted on one side, clean-shaven, a thin build and wearing slightly tinted eyeglasses.

Police asked anyone with information or who recognizes the man to call Det. Sgt. Charles Chon or Det. Roland Chiu at (949) 824-5223.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may call OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, text "OCCS" plus their tip to 274637 or visit occrimestoppers.org.

