Suspect arrested after man in underwear burglarizes exotic dancewear boutique in Laguna Beach

A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing merchandise and cash from a Laguna Beach boutique that sells exotic dancewear for women.

Laguna Beach police responded to a report of a burglary May 26 at Delicate Illusions, 1857 S. Coast Hwy.

The store owner told officers that more than $1,400 worth of merchandise and cash had been taken during the burglary, which occurred while the business was closed, according to police.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man wearing nothing but a small pair of underwear grabbing items inside the business, according to authorities. Officers said they recognized the suspect while reviewing the footage.

A bicycle patrol officer said he saw the suspect Wednesday standing outside the Laguna Food Pantry at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road.

The man ran from the officer before surrendering, police said.

Reese Westenberger of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and vandalism. During interviews with detectives, he denied any involvement in the crime, police said.

Westenberger, who is described in jail records as unemployed, was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $320,000.

Orange County Superior Court records indicate that Westenberger had been sentenced to three years’ informal probation after pleading guilty in 2015 to misdemeanor shoplifting and petty theft.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN