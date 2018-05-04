What you don’t know about the ‘baby blues’

A perfect example is the phenomenon of the "baby blues." Many people have heard the term and know that it refers to a brief period of time following birth when a woman's hormonal changes cause her to feel overwhelmed. What many of my patients find surprising is that up to 80% of women experience the "baby blues," and 15% will go on to develop more serious and prolonged maternal depression. One in five women experience maternal depression, which makes it the leading complication of pregnancy.