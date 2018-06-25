Progressive candidate would likely lose to Rohrabacher this November

Those in the 48th Congressional District yearning to break free from the non-representation of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) must have felt encouraged when centrist Democrat Harley Rouda edged ahead of more left-wing Democrat Hans Keirstead for second and a place in the general election in November.
Only Rouda has the capability to draw dissatisfied Republicans, moderates, independents and others to his cause, a necessity to win dictated by the imbalance in party registration. Many feel a “progressive” candidate like Keirstead would get clobbered in a conservative district.
They feel only Rouda would be able to capitalize on all of Rohrabacher’s foibles and flaws and provide an acceptable alternative. Yes, it appears that there will be a Democrat opposing “Do Nothing Dana” in November. The key is whether it is a winning one.
Tim Geddes
Huntington Beach
Righeimer’s criticism of Foley’s list unwarranted
I attended the June 19 Costa Mesa City Council meeting and witnessed two comments on the 2018-19 budget, one good by Councilwoman and 2018 mayoral candidate Katrina Foley, and one bad, but amusing, by Councilman Jim Righeimer.
During the discussion on the budget, Foley handed out to each council member a typed list of items that might reduce costs or increase revenue to improve the budget. She gave a summary of each item; the most interesting one was the discovery that there were hundreds of thousands of dollars in the proposed budget that were for projects that were already canceled. Obviously, redirecting these funds to viable projects was likely to significantly improve the budget.
Righeimer responded to Foley’s comments by criticizing her for providing a typed list of budget ideas and ranting that it was just an effort to make Foley’s 2018 mayoral campaign look good. He even directed his comments to a Daily Pilot reporter in the audience and sarcastically suggested that Foley’s efforts should be reported in the newspaper.
I found it amusing that Righeimer criticized Foley for giving a typed list, a list actually typed, to the council while others were making their comments from their handwritten notes. He did not disagree with all of Foley’s ideas, but it was the audacity of typing a list that was just more than he could take.
Righeimer’s rants are getting so silly that he should no longer be taken seriously.
Charles Mooney
Costa Mesa