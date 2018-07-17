Short-term rentals are not a good fit for Laguna Beach

Beyond permit fees, there’s no proof that more short-term rental properties would appreciably increase general municipal revenue via boarders spending significant taxable amounts at businesses. Often tenants are extended families and friends. They’ll be saving money by cooking and drinking at the rental — not out.
They increase or assist public access to our beaches? A classic straw man argument.
Yes, a few hundred more people will be ensconced, but the California Coastal Commission is dead wrong on this one.
Otherwise, why allow more and more parking meters, increasing rates, plus climbing violation fees? Aren’t limited-time meters a form of infringement, inhibition or visitation disincentive?
Coastal rentals increasingly allow increased intensification of use for restaurants and bars without demanding increased onsite parking.
Why doesn’t the Coastal Commission object to that? These sites eat up yet more public parking, thus decreasing access, don’t they?
No one has the inalienable right to use their property to diminish their neighbors. Yes, some operators are vigilant and do not abuse the terms and conditions.
The nightmares abound. Absentee owners are trying to maximize income to offset and mitigate their taxes and maintenance. Enhancing private revenue models is not the community's problem.
Roger E. Bütow
Laguna Beach
Acquiescence to Putin betrays the office
After watching President Trump take Vladimir Putin's side in the all-important question of Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election, I can't image what the directors of America's intelligence agencies are thinking now.
Thankfully, many powerful GOP lawmakers have begun to publicly rebuke Mr. Trump. Clearly, the moral and legal authority to challenge what everyone witnessed in Helsinki is in their hands.
To that end, I suggest they reread the Constitution very carefully. After that, they need to reread the presidential oath of office.
Putting Russia's interests ahead of our own does not fall within the scope of the oath: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Denny Freidenrich
Laguna Beach