When traveling, feel free to choose your own direction

So we did some of this and some of that. We bought some gorgeous wool sweaters and visited museums, battlefields and castles. But we also rode ATVs across a lava field and hiked to the rim of a dormant volcano, where we rode an elevator-like contraption down 400 feet to the bottom and were rewarded with a kaleidoscope of colorful rock formations. And my husband got to play at a few of the most iconic golf courses in Scotland, which made him a very happy man.