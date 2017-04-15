College Roundup: UCSB defeats UCI 8-7 in Big West baseball

SANTA BARBARA – The visiting Anteaters scored six in the seventh inning to take a 7-3 lead, but the Gauchos scored three in the eighth and two in the ninth to claim the Big West Conference game Saturday.

The Gauchos (15-18, 4-5 in conference) won two of three in the series, dropping UCI to 13-19, 2-4.

Mikey Duarte was four for five with three runs batted in, Matt Reitano was three for three and Keston Hiura was three for five with one RBI for UCI.

Jake Hazard was two for two and Evan Cassolato was two for five to help UCI amass 16 hits.

But senior closer Calvin Faucher blew the save and absorbed his fourth loss in five decisions, allowing two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

UCI plays host to USC on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Orange Coast 11, Ventura 5

VENTURA – The visiting Pirates, ranked No. 2 in the state, claimed the nonconference game Saturday.

OCC improved to 27-7.

No statistics were immediately available.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

UC Irvine 8, UC Davis 2

Annika Nelson tied a season high with 12 saves to lead the host Anteaters, who set a school record with their 10th straight win in the Big West Conference game on Saturday.

Mary Brooks and Gabby Pierandozzi both had two goals to lead the No. 6-ranked winners (19-6, 4-0 in conference).

No. 12-ranked UC Davis is 14-16, 2-3.