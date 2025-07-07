Local professional golfer Brian Campbell earns second PGA Tour win

Brian Campbell certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

Campbell, who was born in Newport Beach and grew up in Irvine, earned his second PGA Tour victory Sunday in a sudden-death playoff at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.

Campbell, 32, won on the first playoff hole against Emiliano Grillo of Argentina after shooting 4-under-par 67 on Sunday for a tournament total of -18.

Both of Campbell’s victories on tour have come this season, as he also won the Mexico Open in February. That victory also went to a playoff, with Campbell making a birdie on the second hole to outlast Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa.

Campbell, who attended Mater Dei High School, said during his post-tournament press conference Sunday that finding himself in a playoff situation once again felt familiar, following his victory in Mexico. “[I’m] just so over the moon to be in that position, and to come back and finish it off,” he said. “A lot of nerves, that’s for sure, but I can’t believe we’re here. What a special event.”

The playoff hole Sunday was the par-four 18th, and he only needed a par to secure the win and the $1,512,000 first-place check.

Campbell is now ranked 28th in the PGA Tour FedExCup standings.

“After your first win, I’d say there was a lot of expectations that came about,” he said. “Unfortunately, I dealt with a lot of random sicknesses that hit me and pulled me out of a few tournaments I really wanted to play. I just really had to trust what I had been doing before, and now we’re here. It’s just wild.”

Campbell grew up playing at Mesa Verde Country Club in Costa Mesa where his parents, Don and Kim, were members.

He first played on the PGA Tour in 2017, but has spent much of his time since then on the Korn Ferry Tour, returning to the PGA Tour this season after regaining his card.

The John Deere Classic win had extra significance to him, as he attended college in the same state, at the University of Illinois.

“The awe of this tournament, it really is spectacular,” he said. “The finishing hole is one of the coolest finishing holes that we play out here. A lot can happen, birdies can be made, tournaments can be won. It’s just so fun to be here.”

Next up for Campell? The Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, scheduled for July 10 to 14.

“I think we’re headed to Scotland tonight,” Campbell said Sunday. “[I’ve] gotta celebrate in Scotland, I guess.”