Daily Pilot Boys’ Soccer Dream Team: Sergio Gutierrez a difference-maker for Estancia

"Knowing that I have to have good grades to do what I love to do, I'm going to do it now," Gutierrez said. "Like freshman and sophomore year, I didn't really have an idea of college soccer, and I didn't really have anyone who could guide me in that sense. So I was, like, kind of whatever about school. And junior year we started talking about it at club, and it really hit me. Like, 'Hey, you're messing up. You might have to go the long way and not go straight to a four-year [college].'