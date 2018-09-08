High School Cross-Country Preview: Laguna Beach boys open as Division 4 favorite

Costa Mesa’s Diane Molina was the area’s other individual to qualify for state, placing 15th in the Division IV race. Now that Molina is a junior, Mustangs coach Steve Moreno says that he is ready to loosen the leash on the budding star. He said that he plans to put Molina in the sweepstakes races at the Orange County Championships and the Woodbridge and Mt. SAC Invites.