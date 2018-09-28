Week 6 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Fountain Valley

Breakdown: Los Alamitos (4-1) and Fountain Valley (4-1) square off in a Sunset League opener … The Griffins, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, are coming off an impressive 35-16 victory at Tesoro last week. Tesoro was ranked No. 8 at the time … Fountain Valley, ranked No. 5 in Division 8, is coming off its bye. The Barons won their first four games before losing 37-26 at Adelanto on Sept. 14 … This is Fountain Valley’s first home game at Huntington Beach High since the Barons beat North Torrance on Aug. 24 … Los Alamitos coach Ray Fenton will coach against his former team, as he coached at Fountain Valley from 2013-15 before taking the Los Alamitos position and replacing longtime Griffins coach John Barnes … Los Alamitos got three passing touchdowns from McConnell in its win over Tesoro, as well as interception returns for a touchdown by Newman and Nick Valenzuela … Los Alamitos has beaten Fountain Valley in each of the last two seasons, including 42-6 last year.