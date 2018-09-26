Week 6 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Edison

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (4-1) makes its much-anticipated debut in the Sunset League against host Edison (2-3), which has finished first in the league in 20 of the past 44 seasons … The Sea Kings won their last 30 games in the Pacific Coast League … Boyles is expected to make his second straight start at quarterback for the Chargers since Patrick Angelovic broke his collarbone in a 33-14 nonleague win at San Juan Hills on Sept. 7. The Chargers will also have Jacob Hanlon, a transfer from Huntington Beach, available after the sophomore sat out the first 30 days … CdM, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, is on a four-game winning streak … Edison last played the Sea Kings in 1994, when the Chargers won 35-28. The Chargers are 4-3 all-time against CdM … The Sea Kings are coming off a bye, while the Chargers lost 31-24 to San Clemente at Huntington Beach High last week. CdM pulled out a 21-20 comeback win at San Clemente on Sept. 14 … Edison has won 10 consecutive league openers.