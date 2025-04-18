Marina doubles team earns top seed at prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament

Marina High’s David Tran, left, and Trevor Nguyen won the CIF Individuals doubles title last year.

Trevor Nguyen and David Tran won’t be taking anyone by surprise this year at the 123rd annual Ojai Tennis Tournament.

The Marina High tandem has earned the top seed in the CIF doubles division at the prestigious tournament, which begins Thursday.

Nguyen, a senior, and Tran, a junior, charged into the Ojai semifinals last year before losing a close three-set match to a team from Claremont.

The Marina duo then won the Surf League doubles title before earning the CIF Southern Section Individuals title, becoming the first Vikings tennis players in history to do so.

They played together for the first time this season in a recent match against Corona del Mar, sweeping their three sets.

Teams from Beckman, Los Angeles Loyola and Palos Verdes Peninsula round out the top four doubles seeds at Ojai.

Lorenzo Brunkow of Palisades, Cayden Wang of Crean Lutheran, Rishvanth Krishna of University and Brayden Tallakson of Los Alamitos are the top four seeds in singles.

The full CIF draws for the tournament will be released around noon on Tuesday.

Other local high school doubles teams slated to compete at Ojai include Roger Geng and Brody Jao of Corona del Mar, Dylan Trinh and Kai Stolaruk of Edison, Caleb Goodman and Andrew Beasley of Huntington Beach, Jasper Hine and Matthew Leonard of Newport Harbor and Alex Croitoru and Alexander Park of Sage Hill.

Local singles participants include Ivan Pflueger (CdM), Tane Rice (Laguna Beach), Alejandro Hill (Marina) and Ryan Honary (Newport Harbor).

The tournament runs through April 26, with the singles and doubles finals at historic Libbey Park in downtown Ojai.