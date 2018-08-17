Week 0 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Tesoro

Breakdown: Edison and Tesoro meet in a season opener for the second time in three years … Last year, the game was thrilling, with Edison holding on for a 48-47 road win after Tesoro failed to convert a two-point conversion in the final two minutes and missed a field goal as time expired … The Chargers rallied from a 28-7 deficit last year to beat the Titans … Tesoro comes into Friday’s opener ranked No. 9 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, while Edison, which also competes in Division 2, is unranked … Angelovic takes over Edison quarterback duties for graduate Griffin O’Connor, a two-time Sunset League MVP who is now at Yale … O’Connor graduated as Edison’s career passing leader in yards (7,205) and touchdowns (73) … Tesoro coach Matt Poston, in his sixth year in charge, grew up in Huntington Beach and played lineman for the Huntington Beach High football team in the early 1990s … The Chargers return two of their top defensive players from last year in Hoggard and Eden. Hoggard led Edison with 121 tackles last year, while Eden was second on the team with 100 tackles.