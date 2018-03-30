High school roundup: Huntington Beach makes it 13 straight baseball wins

Senior left-handers Nate Madole and Zeke Ziegler combined to strike out 11, helping the Huntington Beach High baseball team shut out Edison 6-0 in a Sunset League game at Angel Stadium on Thursday night.
The Oilers (13-2) have won 13 games in a row and they're atop the league at 5-0.
Madole struck out eight, walked three and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Ziegler threw 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and giving up two hits and two walks.
Huntington Beach, ranked No. 7 in the state by CalHiSports.com, opens the Boras Classic South bracket against No. 18 West Covina South Hills at Mater Dei High on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Last year, the Oilers won the South tournament en route to claiming the Boras Classic state tournament title.
Dylan Ramirez finished two for three with three runs batted in for Huntington Beach, No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll. Ramirez drove in two runs with triple in the bottom of the first inning.
Huntington Beach's Jake Vogel was two for four with a double.
Connor Aoki and Ted Burton each had a hit for Edison (6-10, 0-5 in league), which plays at South Torrance on April 6 at 3:15 p.m.
Fountain Valley 14, Marina 1: Senior Conrad Villafuerte produced a two-run double in the Barons' nine-run fifth inning of Thursday's Sunset League game at home.
Coach Deric Yanagisawa, in his sixth season in charge of Fountain Valley, won his 100th game.
Sebastian Murillo and Cole Wentz each had a hit and two RBIs for Fountain Valley (8-5, 3-2 in league), which moved into a tie for second place in league with Newport Harbor.
Nathan Wilson earned the win. He struck out six and allowed one hit and one run in five innings.
Andrew Sojka recorded a hit for Marina (5-9, 1-4).
The Barons play Goleta Dos Pueblos in the San Luis Obispo Tournament at Taylor Field on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Vikings face Watsonville in the Ryan Lemmon Foundation Spring Invitational at Irvine's Windrow Community Park on Saturday at 8:45 a.m.
Corona del Mar 9, Woodbridge 5: Senior Chazz Martinez went two for four with a home run and three RBIs, and he earned the win after throwing four innings in the Sea Kings' Pacific Coast League game at Irvine's Windrow Community Park on Thursday.
Martinez, a left-hander, gave up three earned runs and five hits while striking out two.
CdM's Reece Berger, Alex Rosen, J.T. Schwartz and Preston Hartsell each had two hits, including a double.
The Sea Kings (7-4, 4-1 in league) resume league play at first-place Beckman (9-2-1, 5-0) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Patriots edged CdM 5-4 in their first meeting on March 16.
Los Alamitos 13, Newport Harbor 5: The Sailors' three-game winning streak in the Sunset League ended at home on Thursday.
Senior AJ Stefano went three for four with a triple and an RBI for Newport Harbor (7-6, 3-2 in league). John Olmstead was two for four with a home run and two RBIs.
The Sailors open the Santa Ana Elks Tournament with Sun Valley Village Christian on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Costa Mesa 4, Godinez 3 (eight innings): Senior Ty Muir's walk-off hit in extra innings lifted the host Mustangs in an Orange Coast League game on Thursday.
Tyler Corkhill was four for four with two runs for Costa Mesa (6-8, 2-3 in league).
James Welsher tossed eight innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none.
The Mustangs travel to rival Estancia for a league game at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cypress 9, Ocean View 0: Senior Devon Villanueva tripled in the Seahawks' nonleague game at Angel Stadium on Thursday.
Ocean View (9-6) plays at Palos Verdes on Saturday at 11 a.m.
La Quinta 11, Los Amigos 1: Senior Isaac Alarcon had a hit for the Lobos in Thursday's Garden Grove League home game.
Los Amigos (2-8, 2-3 in league) plays a nonleague game at Saddleback on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Oxford Academy 9, Brethren Christian 1: The visiting Warriors dropped to 0-2 in the Academy League on Thursday.
Brethren Christian faces Crean Lutheran in league on April 13 at 3:15 p.m.
*
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 10, Newport Harbor 0: Sophomore Shelbi Ortiz had four hits to lead the visiting Oilers in a Sunset League opener on Thursday.
Senior Allee Bunker and junior Jadelyn Allchin each had three hits for Huntington Beach. Senior Kelli Kufta and juniors Lauren Cox, Katelyn Mangrello and Kelly Ryono had two hits apiece.
The Oilers (7-3 overall) return to the field in the Carew Classic next week.
Freshman Alexis Amaro had the lone hit for the Sailors (4-11).
Los Alamitos 12, Fountain Valley 6: Senior JacLynn Sheppard had two hits and scored three runs for the host Barons in a Sunset League opener on Thursday.
Senior Emilee Mason, sophomore Kayla Vidal and freshman Brooke Pace each drove in a run for Fountain Valley (5-9 overall).
Costa Mesa 17, Corona del Mar 3: The visiting Mustangs (11-3) stretched their winning streak to eight games after Thursday's Savanna Showcase contest.
Brenna Tosh had two hits and a run scored for the Sea Kings (3-10-1). Sophia Skerik and Sapphire Angely-Veron each drove in a run.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Corona del Mar 193, Irvine 232: Junior Guy Clauss shared the medalist honor with an even-par 35 in the Sea Kings' Pacific Coast League match at Newport Beach Country Club on Thursday.
Ryan Shih carded a 37 for CdM (7-2, 4-1 in league), while Zach Glabman and TJ Jenkins each had 40s.
Newport Harbor 190, Fountain Valley 207: Junior Ethan Barnes earned the individual medalist honor after firing an even-par 35 in a Sunset League match at Meadowlark Golf Club on Thursday.
Campbell Norris shot a 37 and Ted Terry a 38.
Estancia 223, Costa Mesa 230: Junior Gabe Lindsey was the individual medalist with a four-over-par 40 in Thursday's Orange Coast League match at Mesa Verde Country Club.
Costa Mesa's Huy Ngo and Estancia's Scott McClellan each had 41s.
Orange League cluster match: Ocean View improved to 9-0 by finishing with a 215 team total to beat Loara's 297 and Orange's 307 at Santa Ana's River View Golf Course on Thursday.
Michael Kosai shot a 37 for the Seahawks, while Seth Mishler had a 41.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Corona del Mar 18, Irvine 0: Kyle Pham, Will Pellegrini and Bradley Amor all swept in singles for the host Sea Kings in a Pacific Coast League match Thursday.
Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept at No. 1 doubles for the Sea Kings (9-1, 4-0 in league).
CdM, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, plays at home against Sage Hill on April 5 at 3 p.m.
Fountain Valley 14, Huntington Beach 4: Ben Nguyen, Justin Nguyen and Ryan Trinh all won two singles sets for the Barons in Thursday's Sunset League match at home.
Justin Pham and Tommy Trinh swept at No. 1 doubles for Fountain Valley (7-3, 2-0 in league), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 2. The Barons return to action with a match at Edison on April 10.
Rohan Gupta won a singles set for Huntington Beach (3-5, 1-1 in league), which hosts Newport Harbor on April 9.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Trabuco Hills 14, Newport Harbor 13 (triple OT): The visiting Mustangs got the golden goal in the nonleague game Thursday.
Mariana Miller had four goals and three assists for Newport Harbor. Caroline Farley also scored four goals, and Delaney Knipp had three, including the game-tying free position goal with 26 seconds left in the second half to force overtime.
Goalkeeper Willa Rath made 10 saves for Newport Harbor (4-7), which hosts Foothill on April 7 at 10 a.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Laguna Beach 3, Godinez 0: The Breakers took sole possession of first place in the Orange Coast League with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win over the visiting Grizzlies on Thursday.
Laguna Beach (7-5, 3-0 in league) has dropped a single set to league opponents through its first three matches.
