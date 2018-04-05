High school roundup: Huntington Beach beats Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in battle of state’s top two baseball teams

Josh Hahn made sure the Huntington Beach High baseball team sealed the deal on the second day of the Boras Classic South tournament.
Things did get interesting for the Oilers in the bottom of the seventh inning for the second time in as many days, but Hahn, a UCLA commit, closed things out on Wednesday.
The junior left-hander got out of a jam with two runners on in the seventh, and the Oilers, ranked No. 2 in the state by CalHiSports.com, bounced back with a 4-2 win over No. 1 Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in a loser's bracket game at JSerra High.
On Tuesday, Huntington Beach (14-3) saw its 13-game winning streak snapped after it was unable to keep a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh, suffering a 3-2 loss to West Covina South Hills at Mater Dei High.
Huntington Beach's Jake Vogel continued his hot hitting in the tournament, going two for two and scoring two runs. The sophomore is five for five with three runs and three stolen bases.
Cole Minato doubled in a run in the top of the seventh, giving the Oilers a two-run lead. Hahn and Dylan Ramirez each had a run batted in.
Ramirez earned the win after going five innings. The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four.
Hahn, who walked a batter and hit a batter, threw a hitless seventh to get the save.
The Oilers resume tournament play against Vista Murrieta at Mater Dei High at noon on Thursday.
Marina 3, Long Beach Millikan 2: Junior Steven Casas' RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Vikings a walk-off win in their last game in the Ryan Lemmon Foundation Spring Invitational at Windrow Community Park in Irvine on Wednesday.
Ryan Marks started and went four innings for Marina (6-12), and Cole Griffith threw three hitless innings to earn the victory.
Jackson Roeder finished two for three with a run for the Vikings, who travel to Tesoro to play a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is at 11 a.m. and the second game is at 2 p.m.
Newport Harbor 4, Walnut 3 (eight innings): Senior Brad Siegel drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the host Sailors to a walk-off victory in extra innings to wrap up play in the Santa Ana Elks Tournament on Wednesday.
Siegel had two RBIs, and John Olmstead went two for three with a solo home run.
Cameron Mahaffy and Clay Liolios had two hits apiece for Newport Harbor (8-9).
The Sailors have home game with first-place Huntington Beach in Sunset League action on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. Newport Harbor is tied for second place in league at 3-2, two games back of the defending champion Oilers.
Los Amigos 4, Saddleback Valley Christian 3 (eight innings): Sophomore Nathan Flores singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning of the Lobos' final game in the Santa Ana Elks Tournament at San Juan Capistrano Sports Park on Wednesday.
Elias Delgadillo went three for four and scored two runs for Los Amigos (4-10), while Joseph Mena was two for four with two RBIs and a double.
The Lobos have a Garden Grove League game at Rancho Alamitos on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Capistrano Valley 7, Laguna Beach 4: The Breakers' two-run lead vanished after giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday's Ryan Lemmon Foundation Spring Invitational game at Irvine's Windrow Community Park.
Laguna Beach senior Blake Burzell struck out seven, walked four and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings.
The Breakers (10-7) play a nonleague game at Santa Margarita on Saturday at noon.
Goleta Dos Pueblos 3, Fountain Valley 0: Sebastian Murillo, Noah Amenta and Iain Collins produced the Barons' three hits in Wednesday's San Luis Obispo Tournament opener.
Fountain Valley (8-6) plays twice in the tournament on Thursday. The first game is against Turlock Pitman at 1 p.m. and the second game is with Templeton at 7 p.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Beckman 0: Senior opposite Kevin Kobrine and senior middle blocker Brandon Hicks each had 11 kills, and the visiting Sea Kings completed a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Pacific Coast League sweep on Wednesday.
Senior outside hitter Brandon Browning also had seven kills.
CdM (16-3, 5-0 in league) heads to Newport Harbor for the Battle of the Bay rivalry match on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. The top-ranked Sailors are undefeated this season at 19-0, but the Sea Kings had five match points when the teams met in the Orange County Championships final on March 19.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Corona del Mar 96, Beckman 73: Freshmen Karsyn Cook and Michelle Tekawy each won two events for the host Sea Kings in a Pacific Coast League meet Wednesday.
Cook won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.27 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.31. Tekawy won the 200 individual medley (2:09.19) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.21).
CdM (2-1 in league) hosts Northwood on April 11.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Corona del Mar 107, Beckman 63: Senior Ryan Schildwachter won the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Sea Kings in Wednesday's Pacific Coast League meet at home.
Schildwachter touched in 4 minutes 55.11 seconds in the 500 free and 59.54 in the breaststroke.
Sophomore Tanner Pulice was another double winner for CdM (2-1 in league). Pulice won the 200 individual medley (1:57.57) and the 100 freestyle (48.53).
The Sea Kings host Northwood on April 11.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Corona del Mar 16, Los Alamitos 2: Kyle Pham and Diego Fernandez del Valle each swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Wednesday's nonleague road match.
Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (10-1), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1.
The Sea Kings host Sage Hill on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
