Chase Shipp, Corinna Ruffini medal at CIF State Diving Championships

Laguna Beach High senior Chase Shipp and Newport Harbor junior Corinna Ruffini each medaled at the CIF State Diving Championships on Thursday at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex.

Shipp, bound for Harvard, finished fourth place in the boys’ competition with 509.55 points. Ruffini, a University of Houston commit, was fifth in the girls’ competition with 451 points.

Shipp, making his third appearance at the CIF State Championship meet, earned his best finish. He was seventh last year as a junior and sixth as a sophomore.

Advertisement

The two-time CIF Southern Section champion said in a text message that his dives felt less consistent than they had been lately, but he couldn’t complain about fourth place.

“As I close out my high school dive career I especially want to thank my coach, Curt Wilson, for his steadfast support,” Shipp said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the next group of Laguna divers on the podium at CIF. Go Beach!”

Newport Harbor’s Corinna Ruffini, shown competing at the CIF State diving qualifer, earned fifth place at state finals. (James Carbone)

Ruffini earned her first medal at the state meet, as she finished 14th last year as a sophomore.

“It was a super fun meet with some good competition!” she said in a text message. “I’ve been pretty sick all week and haven’t been able to practice at all, so I really surprised myself with my performance since I wasn’t feeling my best. I’m hoping that next year I can come back in better health and hopefully take the title as state champ!”

Newport Harbor junior Violet Carone finished 11th at state finals in the girls’ competition, while Edison sophomore Allison McNichols placed 18th.