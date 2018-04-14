High school roundup: Huntington Beach baseball improves to 7-0 in Sunset League

Huntington Beach High's Jake Vogel and Luke Glascoe each hit a two-run home run, and Nick Lopez added a solo shot in an 11-1 win at home over Newport Harbor on Friday, keeping the Oilers undefeated in Sunset League baseball play.
Huntington Beach improved to 7-0 in league, staying two games ahead of second-place Los Alamitos (5-2 in league). The Oilers swept the three-game series with the Sailors, who are tied for third place with Fountain Valley at 3-4.
Edward Pelc threw five innings to earn the victory. The junior struck out six, walked four and allowed one run on three hits.
Vogel finished three for five with four runs batted in and a stolen base, while Cole Minato was two for four with a triple.
Eight of the Oilers' 13 hits went for extra bases.
Spiro Stameson provided the Sailors' lone run with a homer in the third inning. AJ Stefano was two for four.
Huntington Beach, which is 18-3 overall and ranked No. 4 in California by CalHiSports.com, plays a nonleague game against coach Benji Medure's alma mater of Riverside Poly at UC Riverside on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Sailors (8-11 overall) have a third-place showdown at home with Fountain Valley on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Edison 7, Marina 0: Senior Riley Haddon tossed six shutout innings, and the visiting Chargers won their second straight Sunset League game on Friday.
Haddon struck out three while giving up eight hits and two walks.
Chase Hanson, Connor Aoki and Spencer Serven had two hits apiece for Edison (9-10, 2-5 in league), which is in fifth place in league.
Troy Kent was two for three for last-place Marina (8-15, 1-6).
The Chargers travel to Long Beach Millikan for Saturday's Downey Tournament game at 11 a.m., while the Vikings host Huntington Beach in a league game on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Los Alamitos 9, Fountain Valley 4: The Barons fell two games back of the second-place Griffins after Friday's Sunset League game on the road.
Senior Conrad Villafuerte went three for four with a double for Fountain Valley (12-8, 3-4 in league), and Noah Amenta was two for two with an RBI and two walks.
Rancho Alamitos 4, Los Amigos 0: Junior Elias Delgadillo finished two for three in the Lobos' Garden Grove League game at home Friday.
The Lobos (4-12, 2-5 in league) host Garden Grove in a league game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Segerstrom 6, Ocean View 4: The Seahawks fell to 4-3 in the Golden West League after Friday's road game.
Ocean View (10-9 overall) plays West Torrance in the Redondo Tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Woodbridge 0: Senior opposite Kevin Kobrine had 16 kills and eight service aces to lead the visiting Sea Kings to a 25-23, 25-12, 25-12 victory in Friday's Pacific Coast League match.
Senior middle blocker Brandon Hicks added 13 kills for CdM (18-4, 7-0 in league), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1.
Ocean View 3, Orange 1: Junior outside hitter Jackson Petrovich had 15 kills and 11 digs, as the host Seahawks posted a 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 win in Friday's Golden West League match.
Junior setter Hunter Miller added 34 assists and five aces for Ocean View (5-9-3, 2-3 in league). Junior outside hitter Kermel Anwell added five kills.
St. Margaret's 3, Brethren Christian 0: The Warriors played on the road in an Academy League match that the Tartans won 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 on Friday.
Brethren Christian fell to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in league.
*
SOFTBALL
Ocean View 9, Santa Ana 1: Desyree Arizmendi struck out 11 to lead the host Seahawks to their first Golden West League win on Friday.
Paige Coonis had an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs for Ocean View (6-7, 1-2 in league). Kim MacPherson added two hits and two RBIs.
Estancia 11, Saddleback 0 (five innings): Dioselin Soto, Dylann Douglass and Jessica Garcia each had two hits, and the Eagles rolled to a mercy-rule victory in Friday's Orange Coast League game.
Soto also picked up the win, striking out six over four innings.
Corona del Mar 9, Saddleback Valley Christian 6: Audrey Tumbarello earned the win and struck out 10 for the host Sea Kings (5-14-1) in a nonleague game on Friday.
Samantha Uehara and Candice Venuto drove in two runs apiece for CdM. Amerys Barshtak, Aya Prow and Tumbarello each drove in one run.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Edison 7, Sage Hill 6 (OT): Rylie Siegel had the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime for the visiting Chargers in Friday's nonleague game.
Noella Pacheco had three goals for Edison, while Sarah Boyd had two goals and an assist. Lauryn Atencio also scored for the Chargers (12-2), who have won six straight games.
Sage Hill is 1-8.
Mater Dei 15, Corona del Mar 4: Caroline Brewster scored twice for the Sea Kings in Friday's nonleague game on the road.
Joslyn Simaan and Emily Faludy also had goals for CdM (4-9), which resumes Pacific Coast League play with a home game against University on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
