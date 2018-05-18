High school roundup: Edison softball rallies to win playoff opener at Cerritos

Jenna Bloom struck out 14, and Edison High's softball team came from behind to beat host Cerritos 2-1 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Thursday.
Grace Caswell scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a single by Nancy Clyne.
Giovanna Liggett also had a run-scoring single. Serena Starks went three for four with three stolen bases.
Edison (14-10) will host Aliso Niguel (20-6) in its second-round game on Tuesday. The Wolverines won their playoff opener against visiting Redlands 5-1.
Costa Mesa 18, El Segundo Da Vinci Design Academy 6 (five innings): Hailie Salyer and Malia Tufuga both had four runs batted in to lead the No. 3-seeded Mustangs on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Thursday.
Haley Sheffner and Saira Gomez each had two RBIs, and Alexis Litvak allowed one earned run in picking up the win.
Costa Mesa (19-8-1) will host Inglewood St. Mary's Academy (15-5) in the second round on Tuesday. The Belles defeated visiting Valencia Trinity Classical Academy 30-11 in their first-round contest.
Esperanza 6, Marina 2: Emily Rush and Jennifer Swartz hit solo home runs for the visiting Vikings in Thursday's CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-round game against the No. 3-seeded Aztecs.
Marina (14-12) earned an at-large playoff berth out of the Sunset League.
Studio City Harvard-Westlake 4, Ocean View 2: The visiting Seahawks allowed four runs in the first inning of Thursday's CIF Southern Section Division 5 first-round game.
Kim MacPherson hit a leadoff home run for Ocean Vew (13-9). Ari Hencke also doubled and scored.
