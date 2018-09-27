High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ water polo tops CdM in Surf League match

Senior Colton Gregory and freshman Logan McCarroll each scored four goals as the Laguna Beach High boys’ water polo team beat Corona del Mar 12-8 in a Surf League game Wednesday night at Newport Harbor High.
Zach Cord added three goals for the Breakers (9-6, 1-1 in league), who beat the Sea Kings for just the fifth time in program history. The fourth time was Saturday in a South Coast Tournament ninth-place semifinal game. Before this season, Laguna Beach had not beaten CdM since 1997.
James Nolan added a goal and four steals for Laguna Beach, ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.
Tanner Pulice scored four goals for No. 10-ranked CdM (6-6, 0-2), and Tyler Harvey scored twice.
Marina 8, Fountain Valley 5: Freshman Vincent Labonte scored five goals for the Vikings in Wednesday’s Wave League game at Newport Harbor High.
Marina improved to 4-14 overall, and 1-1 in league.
Justin Giang scored twice for Fountain Valley (2-7, 0-2).
Los Alamitos 12, Edison 7: The Chargers fell to 1-1 in the Wave League after Wednesday’s loss at Newport Harbor High.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Edison 3, Los Alamitos 1: Nikki Logan and Samantha Schofield each had 11 kills, as the visiting Chargers defeated the Griffins 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24 in a Surf League match on Wednesday.
Emily Sparks added 10 kills, and Aly Fullbright handed out 33 assists.
Edison improved to 15-11 overall and 1-1 in league with the win over Los Alamitos (13-9, 1-1). Both teams trail Corona del Mar (19-11, 2-0) for first place in the Surf League.
Fountain Valley 3, Marina 2: Phoebe Minch had 20 kills and 14 digs to lead the Barons to a key 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 15-25, 15-9 road victory in Wave League action on Wednesday.
Emily Yanagihara added 13 kills, 11 digs and two service aces. Lauren Mena had 43 assists, with Lindsey Nguyen also contributing 25 assists. Rachel Lucie added 13 digs and two aces.
Fountain Valley moved its record to 7-8 overall and 1-1 in league. The Barons will host Wave League-leading Newport Harbor (7-18, 2-0) on Thursday.
Marina (3-13, 0-2) will travel to Laguna Beach (5-9, 1-1) on Friday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Corona del Mar 15, Beckman 3: Kristina Evloeva swept at No. 1 singles for the Sea Kings in Wednesday’s nonleague home match.
The Sea Kings (6-2) also swept all nine doubles sets. The teams of Shaya Northrup and Bella McKinney, Hannah Jervis and Reece Kenerson, as well as Jane Paulsen and Alden Mulroy, all won three sets.
CdM is ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, while Beckman is No. 8.
The Sea Kings play at Laguna Beach on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Sage Hill 17, The Connelly School of Anaheim 1: Miya Stauss and Kimi Reddy swept in doubles for the Lightning in Wednesday’s San Joaquin League match at Anaheim Tennis Center.
Madison Dao and Julia Yuen also swept in doubles for Sage Hill (7-4, 6-0 in league).
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Senior Kevin Cortez placed third in 15 minutes 56.47 seconds, leading Costa Mesa to a second-place showing in the Orange Coast League Cluster at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea on Wednesday.
Santa Ana won the team battle 24-37 over the Mustangs. Saints senior Diego Duran won the race in 15:53.72.
Junior Riley Mitchell (fifth, 16:53.84), senior Seth Loomis (seventh, 17:25.28), senior Robert Perez (10th, 17:35.67) and junior John Paul Bottazzi (12th, 17:51.54) completed the scoring five for the Mustangs.
Senior Adrian Barajas (19th, 19:15.09) led Estancia’s effort, with freshman Giovany Ocampo coming in right behind him in 20th with a time of 19:17.16.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Junior Diane Molina ran 18:04.15 to win the Orange Coast League Cluster at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea on Wednesday.
Junior Vanessa Carrillo (sixth, 21:39.75) and freshman Daisy Carrillo (seventh, 21:48.52) also placed in the top 10 to help the Mustangs secure a second-place finish to Santa Ana by a tally of 30-46.
Sophomore Hope Millon placed 16th in 23:56.15 to lead Estancia.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Estancia 247, Calvary Chapel 249: Lexi Thorpe shot a six-over-par 41 for Estancia, which improved to 4-1 in the Orange Coast League after Wednesday’s match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club.
Calvary Chapel’s Christine Im was the individual medalist with a 38.
Lexi Jaeger had a 44 for Estancia, which will play Calvary Chapel on the same course on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball