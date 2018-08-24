Week 1 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs Glendale Hoover

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High
Key Breakers: Sr. WR/CB/P Sean Nolan; Sr. RB/LB Shane Lythgoe; Jr. QB Andrew Johnson
Key Tornadoes: Jr. QB Mattis Richards (24 of 46 passing for 372 yards, two TDs and three INTS); Sr. WR/CB James Chang (six catches for 75 yards and one TD; 13 tackles); Sr. WR Guilermo Corrales (six catches for 191 yards and one TD)
Breakdown: Laguna Beach opens its season against Hoover, the first of four consecutive home games for the Breakers … Hoover (1-0) rallied to defeat La Cañada 13-12 last week, winning on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Richards to Chang with 2:45 remaining in the game … Laguna Beach returns its own top receiver in Nolan, who had 56 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns last season … Nolan, who earned Orange Coast League Special Teams MVP honors as a sophomore and junior, is also valuable as a punter … Johnson, a member of the Breakers’ CIF Southern Section Division 4 champion boys’ tennis team last spring, makes his debut at starting quarterback for Laguna Beach … Hoover finished 2-8 last season, 1-6 in the Pacific League, but the Tornadoes can achieve their second 2-0 start in three years with a win Friday.