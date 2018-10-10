Singles strength carries Laguna Beach girls' tennis to Wave League win over Edison

The logo for Laguna Beach High features a wave, so maybe it makes sense that its girls’ tennis team would do well in the newly formed Wave League this season.
It was never a question if the Breakers would excel in the Orange Coast League. They won it 12 years in a row through last season, amassing a combined 112-0 league record.
The Wave League has brought tougher competition, but Laguna Beach still finds itself in first place early on.
Junior Ella Pachl and freshman Sarah MacCallum each swept in singles and the host Breakers beat Edison 10-8 on Tuesday afternoon. With the victory, Laguna Beach (7-9, 2-0 in league) finds itself alone in first place in the four-team league with four matches remaining.
Edison (5-8, 1-1) fell into a second-place tie with Huntington Beach (1-1 in league), which beat Marina (0-2 in league) 14-4 on Tuesday.
“We love [being in the Wave League],” Laguna Beach coach Rick Conkey said. “This is what we want. We want our [behinds] kicked. I mean, we want a competitive match.”
The Breakers got it against the Chargers, but they also started strong. They went up 4-1 in the first round, before Edison’s No. 1 doubles team of senior captain Cassie Oakes and freshman Kailee You earned a 6-4 win against Laguna Beach’s pairing of senior Megan Mindte and junior Vanessa Gee.
Pachl, last year’s Orange Coast League singles champion, got a 6-2 win over Edison junior Zoe Coggins in the first round. Then, in the second round, MacCallum beat Coggins 6-4.
The set got testy in the first game, after MacCallum challenged Coggins’ assertion that her shot was just out along the right sideline.
“No, no, no,” MacCallum said. “That was insanely far in.”
Substitute players from each team came out after the game to serve as line judges. MacCallum stayed steady and built a 5-2 lead on Coggins, who pulled within 5-4 before MacCallum was able to put the set away.
“It felt good, especially since I had a tough weekend last weekend,” MacCallum said. “I played in a national tournament in Costa Mesa and I had a tough time. I got a little sick and I hurt my knee, but it felt good to win my matches today.”
MacCallum lost in the first round of girls’ 14s singles Saturday at the USTA National Level 2 tournament at Costa Mesa Tennis Center. She fared better against Edison, with her victory over Coggins helping the Breakers earn a 7-5 sets lead after the second round.
Pachl and MacCallum won in the third round, while Laguna Beach’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Jessalyn Chaney and freshman Camille Deckey also won for the 10th set win.
No. 3 singles player Ainsley Beresford, another freshman, earned a win in the first round for the Breakers, who close out the first half of league action at home against Huntington Beach on Thursday.
Oakes and You swept at No. 1 doubles for Edison, while senior Sarah Olsen and junior Daniella Chan swept at No. 2 doubles. Edison coach Dave Lemons said he was forced to play You in doubles, with her battling sickness.
Edison won just two singles sets, with Coggins and junior Shannon Stolaruk claiming one set each.
“We didn’t play our best today,” said Lemons, whose Chargers host Marina on Thursday. “I think our No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles [results] were tough. They weren’t ready to go right at the start … I think we’ll be a different team when we play them next time [Oct. 18 at Edison], whether it’s health-wise or lineup-wise.”