Week 4 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Carson

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Carson High
Key Griffins: Jr. QB Cade McConnell (28 of 54 passing for 481 yards, five TDs and one INT); Sr. WR Zack Wagoner (15 catches for 240 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR/SS Demario King (five catches for 149 yards and three TDs)
Key Colts: So. QB Uiolevanuseaulaoleolo Ale (29 of 51 passing for 337 yards, three TDs and two INTs); Jr. WR/DB Judah Foisia (26 tackles, four passes defensed, two INTs); Sr. FB/LB Avirex Aupiu (three carries for 10 yards; 26 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2½ sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery)
Breakdown: Los Alamitos’ defense has spearheaded the Griffins’ march to the No. 10 spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. The first-string defense has been stingy, allowing just a single touchdown late in the Griffins’ Week 2 win over Long Beach Poly … Against Wilmington Banning last week, Michael-Allen Reddy blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. The Griffins (2-1) also had five sacks and approached double-digits in tackles for a loss … Los Alamitos put its ground game in fourth gear last week. The Griffins rushed for four touchdowns. Wagoner had nine carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns while functioning as a Wildcat quarterback. He also had two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown … Carson picked up its first win of the season against Honolulu Farrington last week. The Colts (1-3) have struggled to score during their tough nonleague schedule, as they produced just nine total points in their first three games.