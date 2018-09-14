Week 4 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Carson

Breakdown: Los Alamitos’ defense has spearheaded the Griffins’ march to the No. 10 spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. The first-string defense has been stingy, allowing just a single touchdown late in the Griffins’ Week 2 win over Long Beach Poly … Against Wilmington Banning last week, Michael-Allen Reddy blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. The Griffins (2-1) also had five sacks and approached double-digits in tackles for a loss … Los Alamitos put its ground game in fourth gear last week. The Griffins rushed for four touchdowns. Wagoner had nine carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns while functioning as a Wildcat quarterback. He also had two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown … Carson picked up its first win of the season against Honolulu Farrington last week. The Colts (1-3) have struggled to score during their tough nonleague schedule, as they produced just nine total points in their first three games.