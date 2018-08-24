Week 1 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Vista Murrieta

Breakdown: The Griffins enter the season as the defending Sunset League champions, having won the league title for the first time since 2014. Los Alamitos’ defense allowed just 13.6 points per game in the regular season last year before the Griffins dropped a 56-34 shootout against Norco to open the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs … The Griffins return as a decorated group, led by the Sunset League Offensive Back of the Year in Norman … Cade McConnell will take over at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior can run, but he is considered primarily a pocket passer. McConnell will be throwing to Huey, a first-team all-league selection who received his first offer from New Mexico Highland University on Thursday … Los Alamitos also reloaded at linebacker. Giovanni De Leon has been offered by Arizona State, and Nicholas Valenzuela is a returning first-teamer … Los Alamitos will be tested on the road to begin the year, as Vista Murrieta is known for producing speed. The Broncos lost at eventual champion Mater Dei 49-7 in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last year.