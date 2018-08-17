Week 0 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. JSerra

Breakdown: Corona del Mar, ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 preseason poll, opens the season against JSerra, No. 9 in Division 1, for the second straight year … The Lions, from the Trinity League, defeated CdM 45-27 at Newport Harbor High in 2017 … Garbers enters his first season as the Sea Kings’ starter, and the last time a Garbers began the year as the No. 1 for CdM was in 2016, when Chase Garbers was a senior … The Lions last saw the Sea Kings at the Redondo Union seven-on-seven passing tournament, where the Sea Kings beat JSerra in the opener en route to winning the title on July 14. Ethan Garbers threw six touchdowns against the Lions, four going to the 6-foot-5 Humphreys … JSerra is talented and huge on the offensive and defensive lines, which will create problems for the undersized Sea Kings … CdM has to find a way to shed the blocks from the Lions’ offensive line, which features Persi, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound tackle, Suliafu, a 6-2, 290-pound guard, and guard Jack Harlow and center Caden Blyth, both of whom are 6-2, 280-pounders, and protect Garbers from a defensive front that averages 255 pounds … The Lions will not have the services of USC commit Munir McClain, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered against Mater Dei on Oct. 20, 2017.