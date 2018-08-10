Daily Pilot Boys’ Tennis Dream Team: Another year of growth for Corona del Mar’s Kyle Pham

Patel, in his eighth season in charge of the Barons, led the program to heights never seen before. Fountain Valley went 10-0 in the Sunset League to claim its first outright title since 1991, but even bigger things were in store. The Barons (20-3) went on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title. It was not only the program’s first CIF championship, but also the first CIF tennis title for any school in the Huntington Beach Union High School District. Patel liked to deflect any pressure from his players onto himself, keeping things fun and light with the team.