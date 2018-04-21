Dominick Harris to transfer out of Pacifica Christian Orange County

Dominick Harris, a sophomore point guard committed to Gonzaga, is transferring out of Pacifica Christian Orange County High to Temecula Rancho Christian at the end of the school year, said his father, Shawn Harris, on Saturday.
Dominick Harris averaged 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the 2017-18 boys' basketball season. The 6-foot-4 Harris earned All-CIF Southern Section Division 5AAA and first-team All-San Joaquin League honors.
As for the reason behind the upcoming move, Shawn Harris said one involved the commute from their Murrieta home to Orange County. Dominick goes to school in Newport Beach and Shawn served as an assistant coach with the Vanguard University men's basketball program in Costa Mesa.
"I won't be coaching at Vanguard University next season," said Shawn, who was an assistant with the Lions the last two seasons. "We just logged over 30,000 miles on the road, which was taking a toll on us, and the school year isn't even over. We love Pacifica so much that we are going to finish the school year, then transfer.
"Dom went to Rancho Christian when he was in the eighth grade, and if I didn't get the job two years ago at Vanguard, he would have attended high school at Rancho, which is less than 10 minutes from my house."
Dominick Harris will be joining the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, at Rancho Christian. The two forwards led Rancho Christian to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs and the semifinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I playoffs this past season.
As a freshman, Harris helped Pacifica Christian, in its inaugural varsity season, to the state tournament after a runner-up finish in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Tritons coach Jeff Berokoff wished Harris the best.
"I was blessed to be his coach for two years," Berokoff said. "He and his family made a huge sacrifice driving about 150 miles round trip each day to our school. I loved coaching Dominick and will continue to follow, support and root for Dominick."
While Harris is leaving, Berokoff said standout forwards Judah Brown and Solomon Davis, transfers from Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian and Rancho Christian, will remain at Pacifica Christian.
Brown, a sophomore, and Davis, a junior, missed the Tritons' 2017-18 season after the CIF ruled them ineligible for violating Bylaw 510 of undue influence. Without them, Pacifica Christian finished 11-16 overall and 4-4 in league last season, losing in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5AAA playoffs.
"We are all excited for next year," said Berokoff, who will have Brown and Davis eligible to play in 2018-19.
Get more of David Carrillo Peñaloza's work and follow him on Twitter @ByDCP