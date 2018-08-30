Week 2 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Chino Hills

Breakdown: Last week, Newport Harbor opened its season with a win for the fourth time in the last five years … The most impressive player from the Week 1 victory over Redwood City Sequoia was Goltz, who turned five targets into four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He showed playmaking ability in going up to beat a defender near the pylon on his second score … Newport Harbor’s defense did not have to worry about the pass last week, and the Sailors ended up with 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage … The Sailors’ secondary has an opportunity this week, as Fawcett has thrown three interceptions in his first two games for Chino Hills (0-2) this season … Liolios started slow himself. Two of his first four passing attempts went for interceptions, but he later completed 10 passes in a row before a drop ended the run … Keliikoa would appear to be a leading candidate for carries following the lower-body injury sustained by senior first-string running back Colin Gregg in the second quarter last week against Sequoia.