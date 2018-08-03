Newport Harbor's Dayne Chalmers commits to UCSB for men's volleyball

“Dayne’s family and our family, we’re beach families, so any time you get down on the beach, there’s always some kind of Chalmers/Ciarelli family volleyball game going on about 90 percent of the time,” Ciarelli said. “Dayne kind of picked it up early, and when he got into fifth, sixth, and seventh grade, it was just kind of a natural thing for him to go and play volleyball.”