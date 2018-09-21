Week 5 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. San Marino

Breakdown: Newport Harbor (3-1) tries for its third straight win when it travels to play San Marino (4-1), which is going for its fourth straight victory … This is the Sailors’ final nonleague game before they open Sunset League competition at home against Huntington Beach on Sept. 28 … Newport Harbor beat Santa Monica 28-21 at Santa Monica College last week, as McCoy had two rushing touchdowns and the Sailors held on after opening up a 20-0 halftime lead … San Marino is ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 9 and is averaging 46.4 points per game … The Titans won 41-29 at Bell Gardens last week … San Marino has made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.