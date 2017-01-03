Glendale News-Press

Train whistles to go quiet near Pelanconi estates
The nearly 100 trains that travel through Glendale daily will no longer sound their horns.
Soccer: Despite inclement weather prior to game, rivals play, Tornadoes notch 4-0 Pacific League victory.
Group's first 'Pop Show Unplugged' concert is scheduled for Jan. 21 at the Colony Theatre.
Re: "Glendale owes a debt to Mr. Duncan," Brian Crosby's "Whiteboard Jungle" column, Jan. 12. Thank you for the wonderful article that I just finished reading! Don was a year ahead of me at Hoover, he and Barbara were social friends with my husband and me later in life and he was principal to my...
Like many current residents, I grew up in Glendale, attending Glendale High School. I decided to stay where I grew up — not least because my job kept me around, and I could stay close to family and friends. Glendale offers a good quality of life. It's a clean city with proximity to big-city life,...
Here we are — it is the beginning of a new year and the start of the 2017-18 Legislative Session. I want to formally introduce our team and myself as well as give you a few updates on my progress as your new member of the state Assembly. Thank you so much for allowing me this great opportunity...
I was happy to hear that Glendale Unified School District 2017-18 calendar was just Phase One in the process of returning our calendar to a later start date and a longer summer. For calendar year 2018-19, I join others in asking the school board to approve a plan that is within the parameters of...