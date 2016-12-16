Glendale News-Press

Rousey falls in UFC return to Nunes
'Nativity!' play looks to restore faith in humor
  • Mailbag: Freeway issue is a small one
    As reported in the Glendale News-Press, recently elected state Sen. Anthony Portantino, a former member of the La Cañada Flintridge City Council, decided among his first legislative acts to name a portion of the 134 Freeway the President Barack H. Obama Freeway. While there may be several other...

    Mailbag: Let the lights shine on

    Little flames on leaves floated down the Ganges. Eight nights of candles lit in honor of magic oil. Electric lights in fir trees reminiscent of logs dragged into caves, huts and castles and set on fire. A legend of an unusual astrological event in autumn, now celebrated at the winter solstice. ...

    Mailbag: Growing hatred is not OK

    On Dec. 7, I was having lunch with a friend and we were discussing the craziness that is politics in America. We talked about how, just because of the lightness of our skin, we are privileged and would be able to get away with more than people with darker skin. A man, out of nowhere, started going...

    Commentary: It may seem counterintuitive, but snack before the party

    If you are determined to keep that extra inch off your waist this holiday season, there are two things you are going to need for every party and gathering you attend: snacks and water. That might not be the usual advice you receive this time of year, but the key to keeping the pounds off as the...

