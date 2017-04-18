Glendale Historical Society to host restoration event at Brand Park

The Glendale Historical Society is hosting its second annual Restoration Expo on Sunday that will feature dozens of specialists and contractors.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brand Park, near the Doctors House, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

The society is using the expo to promote the practice of maintaining, updating and preserving vintage properties. About 30 exhibitors will be on hand, with expertise on topics such as restoring vintage tiles, woodwork and doors, as well as landscaping and interior design, said Greg Grammer, president of the Glendale Historical Society.

“This is a really big opportunity for anyone with interest in bringing a little history back to their house," he said. "Restoration is often better than replacement.”

Grammer added that the Restoration Expo happens near Earth Day and will promote sustainability.

“The greenest building is the one that’s already built,” he said.

Tours of the Doctors House, a restored 1890 Queen Anne-Eastlake Victorian home, will be offered throughout the day.

For a list of events and speakers at the expo, visit www.glendalehistorical.org.

