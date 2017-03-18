Community members team up to show off their smarts

About 132 community members participated in the 29th annual Smart-A-Thon fundraiser Wednesday to benefit the Mary Pinola/Crescenta Valley Chamber educational fund dedicated to supporting programs in the Crescenta-Cañada valley.

Participants gathered for the event at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, where they were split into 33 teams of four for a friendly trivia competition. They were asked questions such as "Which is the most popular fruit in the world?" and "Which state is the Constitution State?"

Among the number of organizations represented were the Glendale Unified School District, Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The winning team, however, was comprised of members from Rep. Adam Schiff's office. Other activities included singing and dancing as well as St. Patrick's Day-themed skits.

Named for La Cañada Flintridge resident Mary Pinola, the fund is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of the Verdugos. It has given out roughly $215,000 in grants to educational programs.

