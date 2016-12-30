Glendale Centre Theatre stages the late Peter Shaffer's 'Black Comedy'

Before the lights go out on 2016, Glendale Centre Theatre will present a special New Year's Eve performance of the play "Black Comedy," with additional performances of the one-act farce slated into early next year.

The play is written by award-winning playwright Peter Shaffer, best known for his fictionalized account of the life of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in "Amadeus." Shaffer died earlier this year and the local theater troupe will carry his memory into 2017 with one of his more lighthearted plays.

For those not familiar with "Black Comedy," there may be some early confusion because the play begins in complete darkness. Once the characters experience an electrical short in their flat, the lights are raised onstage, but the actors perform as if in total darkness.

The reverse-lighting scheme, which brings chaos for a young sculptor and his fiancee, is directed and choreographed by Zoe Bright.

"I've not done one like this before. I'm excited to do it, but I'm also nervous," Bright said. "As always, the most important thing is your casting. If you get your casting right then, as a director, your job is well over half done, and I've got a fantastic cast."

Bright has a long history of performing, cast in the original London production of "Les Miserables" in 1984, and has since worn many hats in the theater world. Bright has directed six plays at Glendale Centre Theatre and will do it again with "The Importance of Being Earnest" in April.

"Just come and have a good evening of laughter," Bright said. "["Black Comedy"] is a really funny play. Reading it, it's very funny, so it's even better when you act it. I also think it's a great homage to Peter Shaffer."

The production's run begins with two performances on New Year's Eve, at 7 and 10 p.m. "Black Comedy" will continue at the Glendale Centre Theatre until Feb. 11, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. matinees on Saturdays.

For information about prices and additional performances, visit glendalecentretheatre.com.

