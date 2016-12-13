Gay Men's Chorus returns to Alex for holiday concert

Now in its 38th season, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles returns to the Alex Theatre for three nights of holiday music with a production designed as a nod to 1940s big-band, jazz era.

The event will bring together a chorus of more than 250 men to perform holiday songs such as "Christmas is Here," "Auld Lang Syne" and "The Lumberjack Song."

This year's show will feature a live band, complete with trombones, trumpets and saxophones as well as a piano, bass and drums. The concert,known as "Cool Yule," pulls its name from the Louis Armstrong Christmas song of that era.

Joe Nadeau, artistic director for the Gay Men's Chorus, joined the group four years ago and is its conductor.

"The great thing about [the Gay Men's Chorus] is we are not your standard, run-of-the- mill chorus," Nadeau said. "It's a concert, but also like a Broadway show. You're going to have what I like to call TLC: tears, laughter and chills."

This program will also feature actor and singer-songwriter Cheyenne Jackson as a special guest performer.

Formed in 1979, the Gay Men's Chorus works to build better communities for LGBT people through its performances and programs such as the "It Gets Better Tour," which brings the chorus to various stops nationwide to spread a message of antibullying and acceptance.

"The [Gay Men's Chorus] is there to provide a healing and empowering voice during difficult times," Nadeau said.

In 2014, the Alex Theatre went through a renovation and expansion. Before that, the theater had difficulty accommodating the large chorus. Nadeau recalled when they had to rent a tent to house people outside before performances.

Nadeau said he loves the changes over the years at the Alex and can't wait to return to a place that's so familiar to chorus members.

"The Alex Theatre kinda has been our home, and we are very excited to be back again. The space is great for us, and our audiences really enjoy it there as well," Nadeau said. "Now we can get everybody backstage."

The annual holiday show will be presented on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.; at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 17; and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

For more information, visit gmcla.org.

Jeff Landa, jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda