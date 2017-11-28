Twelve Oaks Lodge will hold open house Sunday

Twelve Oaks Lodge, a senior-care facility in Glendale that closed in 2013 due to a property dispute with former management, will hold an open house Sunday to showcase the future residential and memory-care location.

Ownership of the site was transferred to the Twelve Oaks Foundation by the National Charity League in 2015 after the Glendale-based nonprofit, be.group, now operating as HumanGood, evicted tenants and closed the facility.

Since then, Northstar Senior Living has helped renovate Twelve Oaks Lodge and reach out to the senior community, particularly former residents, to reserve residential space.

Gabriel Mendham, president of the Twelve Oaks Foundation, said the open house will showcase the refurbished pavilion, which serves as a dining area, the clubhouse and the finished Oaks building, the primary living site for about 34 future residents.

“We are working with the city of Glendale on a daily basis to move forward and take care of last details,” Mendham said. “We want to be open as soon as possible.”

More than 20 people have reserved a residence at Twelve Oaks, and foundation members hope to accommodate up to 55 once the entire facility is renovated and open. So far, one former resident has reserved a spot.

No specific date has been set for the reopening.

Aside from residential space, the facility will have a memory-care unit, a service that was not provided previously.

“We are really excited to be bringing [Twelve Oaks] back as an incredible service to the senior community,” Mendham said.

The open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. At the event, prospective residents can meet members of the Twelve Oaks Foundation and Northstar Senior Living as well as secure a room with a $1,000 deposit, held until the resident moves in.

Twelve Oaks Lodge is located at 2820 Sycamore Ave., Glendale.

