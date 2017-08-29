Adventist Health Glendale ranks high in multiple areas in latest ‘Best Hospitals’ list

In a measurement by the U.S. News & World Report, multiple areas of care at Adventist Health Glendale were recently recognized as being among the best in the region and state.

The media company released its “Best Hospitals” list for 2017-18 last week and ranked Adventist Health Glendale at No. 16 in the Los Angeles metro area and No. 28 in California.

“Our teams of physicians, nurses and associates have a true passion to bring the best care to patients in our communities,” said Kevin Roberts, chief executive of the hospital, in a statement. “Earning this high ranking is a true testament of our hospital’s mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”

Now in its 28th year, the annual Best Hospitals ranking collected data for more than 4,500 medical centers in the United States in 25 different specialties, procedures and conditions, according to the company. At the state and local levels, hospitals were ranked based on multiple areas of care.

Adventist Health Glendale’s geriatrics, orthopedics as well as neurology and neurosurgery categories excelled in the report. The hospital also performed well for two adult specialty areas — heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Despina Kayichian, the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs, said the high marks are attributable to a partnership between administrators and physicians, adding that their effort is what is continually acknowledged by external organizations such as the Leapfrog Group, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and U.S. News.

Kayichian said it was not surprising that Adventist did well in orthopedics because the hospital participates in a program for the comprehensive care for joint replacement for Medicare patients.

“We manage them before, during and 90 days after their surgery,” Kayichian said. “Our team educates our patient and identifies the need of the patient, not only from the medical standpoint … but we ensure their social support once they are discharged.”

When it comes to neurology and neurosurgery, she said the hospital has “shined” since 2007 when the facility became the first hospital in California to earn a Comprehensive Stroke Center accreditation.

Although the medical facility did well this year, one improvement Kayichian said hospital officials are working on is lowering the wait time for patients in the emergency department.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda