Glendale Adventist Medical Center to rebrand in the summer

Glendale Adventist Medical Center on Friday brought community leaders and physicians together to introduce an official name and brand change coming this summer.

Starting at the end of July, the Glendale hospital will be known as Adventist Health Glendale. It is part of a larger 21-hospital ministry system known as Adventist Health, which will change its name to One Adventist Health. The rebranding is part of an effort to better align all of the hospitals under a more uniform mission, hospital officials said.

The changes are not the result of a sale or merger.

In an earlier statement announcing the plans, Glendale Adventist officials said everyday operations at the medical center will remain “essentially unchanged.” However, there will be new signage and logos throughout the hospital.

At the Friday event, Kevin Roberts, chief executive of Glendale Adventist, addressed the upcoming transition to a small room full of city leaders and hospital staff that included Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), Glendale Mayor Paula Devine and other members of City Council.

Roberts said the hospital’s mission will now be more aligned with the One Adventist Health vision, where coming together under one strategy will lead to benefits such as better clarity, efficiency and accountability.

“Our health system is now focusing on being more aligned, more consistent and more reliable in terms of all the different ministries and how they function,” Roberts said.

He added that the new name “already fits” because community members often refer to the hospital as simply “Adventist” anyway.

Before the close of the event, Portantino presented the hospital with a congratulatory award for the unveiling of the new brand on behalf of the state Senate.

This isn't the first name change for the 112-year-old medical center. When it first opened in 1905, it was known as Glendale Sanitarium. It was later called Glendale Hospital and Sanitarium until 1977, when it adopted its current name after joining the Adventist Health system of hospitals.

