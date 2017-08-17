Americana reverses rejection of genocide documentary ad in the wake of controversy

Facing increasing backlash from Glendale’s Armenian community, the Americana at Brand will now allow an advertisement for a documentary about the Armenian Genocide to be displayed after initially rejecting it.

The decision came Thursday morning just hours before the Glendale chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America was set to announce a boycott of all Caruso-owned properties, including the Americana.

Rather than calling a boycott, the committee instead announced the company’s change in course.

During a press conference at the Americana, committee chair Artin Manoukian announced that the mall will display the ad for “Architects of Denial” free of charge.

The documentary examines the Armenian Genocide through interviews with many of its survivors.

“We appreciate these initial positive steps the Americana and Caruso Affiliated are taking,” Manoukian said. “Caruso must seek a relationship with the community that demonstrates, in concrete terms, its understanding and care for the surrounding community and our city.”

Additionally, the mall will also hold a free public screening of the movie.

Actor Dean Cain, who produced the movie, along with talk show host Montel Williams, said during the press conference that genocide is not a political issue.

“It’s a historical fact. The idea behind this film is to educate the people as to what happened,” he said. “As is said in the film, genocide denied is genocide continued.”

Jackie Levy, executive vice president of operations for Caruso, said in a letter sent to the committee that the company’s “position on human rights has been misunderstood” and apologized for the ad’s rejection.

Although he said the ad is in violation of the city’s zoning rules, Caruso will work with the film’s producers and city officials “in an effort to display” the advertisement.

“We have the utmost respect for and appreciate the deep values of the Armenian community in this great city,” Levy said.

The uproar began earlier this month after Caruso rejected an ad for the movie because it was “too political,” according to the committee.

The company also said it was trying to keep its properties “neutral and impartial” and had received comments from the Turkish consulate in addition to the Armenian community about the advertisement.

This led residents across Glendale, which is home to more than 65,000 Armenian Americans, to speak out. Many took to City Council meetings and urged officials to take action against Caruso and the mall.

Multiple residents called the company’s decision tantamount to genocide denial.

One woman, a former Glendale Unified School District teacher, said during the council’s Tuesday meeting that the rejection was “insulting to the large Armenian-American population in Glendale, which the Americana benefits from every single day.”

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) even called on Caruso to reconsider.

After Thursday’s press conference, Councilman Ara Najarian said he was looking forward to working with Caruso and was relieved that a boycott was avoided.

However, he said the advertisement should have been approved two weeks ago.

Since its initial rejection, Najarian said the issue had taken on a “greater life than just the four corners of the poster.

“It highlights the seriousness that the Armenian community places on genocide recognition and genocide acceptance,” he said.

