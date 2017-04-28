Glendale Water & Power partners with nonprofit to send teachers to renewable energy seminar

Glendale Water & Power has partnered with the Rahus Institute — a nonprofit focused on resource sustainability — to offer Glendale educators fully paid scholarships to attend a summer seminar on the benefits of solar power.

Teachers in third through 12th grades can attend the 15th Solar Schoolhouse Summer Seminar to learn about the science and history of heating and cooling as well as powering homes with solar energy. The goal is to equip educators with the skills they need to teach students about renewable energy.

Scholarships will cover enrollment, lodging, meals, materials and up to $300 for travel expenses. However, only a limited number of scholarships are available.

For more information or to enroll, visit solarschoolhouse.org/sie2017.

