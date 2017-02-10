Politics
Arts commission seeks muralists to paint utility boxes

Jeff Landa
Contact Reporter

Glendale's Arts and Culture Commission is calling on artists to take part in the latest round of painting murals on utility boxes in the city's downtown area.

Using funds from the urban art program, a handful of artists who apply by March 7 will be chosen to paint 12 utility boxes as part of the fourth Beyond the Box mural project.

Painting will be done April 7 through 9 and will add to the 80 utility boxes in Glendale already showcasing a mural.

For more information, visit the program's website at http://bit.ly/2532Vtf.

Jeff Landa, jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda

