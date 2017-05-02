‘Reimagined’ Glendale Central Library celebrates its grand reopening

After a nearly two-year project, the Glendale Central Library celebrated its grand reopening Monday with a full day of events and programs showcasing a building designed to carry itself into the future.

Beginning in July 2015, the library underwent a $15-million renovation that left different portions of it open to the public until a complete closure this past Sept. 1. Library officials set out to overhaul the building into a modern, state-of-the-art facility for the community.

From 9:30 a.m. until late in the evening on Monday, residents were treated to events every hour showcasing the library’s latest upgrades, including an enhanced auditorium, where guest authors were featured, playful activities in the renovated children’s room, workshops in the new MakerSpace, where workshops for arts and crafts will be held, as well as a new Remembrance Room, which explores the impacts of human-rights atrocities.

Mayor Paula Devine, along with others responsible for the Central Library’s renovation, opened the day’s activities with expressions of appreciation to numerous behind-the-scenes individuals. Devine called the renovated library one of the most dynamic facilities of its kind.

“It has been such a joy, as mayor, to watch this project unfold. I want to thank everyone involved … in making this happen,” Devine said. “You have given this community an incredible, reimagined landmark.”

Speakers included Debra Gerod, project architect, Loni Zuschlag, construction project manager, Joylene Wagner, president of the Glendale Library Foundation, Elise Kalfayan, president of the Friends of the Glendale Public Library, and Cindy Cleary, the city’s director of library, arts and culture .

Cleary said the redesign of the public facility brings the function of the library into the 21st century. Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Cleary also expressed her appreciation for Glendale residents for their patience, and she emphasized that the library is a gift to them.

“It really has taken a village of dedicated people with a passion for this project to turn many people’s dreams into a reality,” Cleary said.

Among the building renovations are earthquake retrofitting, the main entrance moved from the east to the north, reorganized structures to allow daylight to flood the new “reading spa” with a view of Central Park and installation of an elevator.

Seventy computers linked by high-speed broadband Internet and new Wi-Fi-enabled conference rooms also bring the previously aging infrastructure into the 21st century.

Central Library reopening events and programs will be held all year long.

For more information, visit glendaleLAC.org

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda