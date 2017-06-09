Glendale to host its first CicLavia on Sunday

CicLAvia — a large-scale, open-street event that replaces motor vehicles on streets with human-powered transport such as biking, skating and walking — is coming to Glendale for the first time on Sunday.

The event, called Glendale Meets Atwater Village, will close a roughly 3-mile stretch of road, connecting Brand Boulevard at Doran Street in Glendale to Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village.

A partnership between the city of Glendale, city of Los Angeles, Metro and nonprofit CicLAvia Inc. brought the popular event to Glendale. City Council approved funds for the event in April.

Glendale’s inaugural open-street event is part of a $4-million Metro grant program designed to help stage 17 car-free experiences in L.A. County.

CicLAvia in Glendale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A formal kickoff for the event will be held at 8:30 a.m. outside of the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd.

There is no start or end point along the route, and participants are allowed to enter the designated streets anywhere they please.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda