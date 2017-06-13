Glendale hosts its first CicLAvia event

For most of the day on Sunday, Glendale residents walked, biked and skated along a 3-mile route closed off to vehicles as part of the city’s first-ever, car-free, open-streets CicLAvia event.

The 21st CicLAvia, called “Glendale meets Atwater Village,” was also the largest open-space event in the United States, according to city of Glendale officials.

Travelers could enter at any point from Brand Boulevard at Doran Street in Glendale to Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village and stop at various booths along the route.

“Glendale meets Atwater” took place thanks to a partnership between the city of Glendale, city of Los Angeles, Metro and the nonprofit CicLAvia Inc.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda