City Council moves to set term limits on board, commission members

Not long after the appointment of a number of new board and commission members, the Glendale City Council voted Tuesday to craft an ordinance that would limit appointees’ terms to match those of council members.

The suggested ordinance would limit board and commission members to three two-year terms. Currently, there is a “soft” limit of two consecutive four-year terms, but the council is able to appoint persons beyond that limit should it “be in the best interest of the city,” according to city code.

The Civil Service Commission is exempt from the two-year term limit, but it would fall under the new restrictions if approved.

Although the new limits would be imposed prospectively and retroactively, the service of those currently serving terms beyond the suggested limit would not be interrupted.

“Commissioners should not be in the same position for a long, long time,” said Mayor Vartan Gharpetian. “I think it creates an uncomfortable situation.”

The original proposal was to single out the Civil Service and Design Review commissions for two two-year terms, but after some debate, council members agreed term limits should include all board and commission members to reflect the term limits imposed on council members by voters in April.

Last week, a number of commission and board slots were filled. Councilman Ara Najarian nominated and appointed Zavan Hanessian to the Building and Fire Board of Appeals and reappointed Chris Cragnotti to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Councilman Vrej Agajanian nominated and appointed Ara Aharonian to the Building and Fire Board of Appeals, Ramella Markarian to the Transportation and Parking Commission, Vahik Satoorian to the Planning Commission and former City Council candidate Susan Wolfson to the Parks Recreation and Community Services Commission.

Earlier this month, Ara Kalfayan, Maro Yacoubian, Mark MacCarley, Nichols Doom, Arlene Vidor, Norair Ghazarian and Elena Semerdjian were appointed to various boards and commissions.

However, Agajanian’s nomination of Roland Kedikian to the Glendale Water & Power Commission on July 11 was postponed until Tuesday because of concerns raised by Najarian that Kedikian’s participation in a current multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Glendale would interfere with his ability to serve the city.

Najarian also said previous payments made by Kedikian to a television station where Agajanian is president should prevent the appointment because it is a conflict of interest.

Following the July 11 objection by Najarian, City Atty. Mike Garcia consulted with the Federal Political Practice Commission and presented his finding Tuesday that because the position for which Kedikian is nominated provides no monetary compensation, the past donations to Agajanian are not a conflict of interest.

Councilmen Agajanian, Zareh Sinanyan and Mayor Gharpetian voted to confirm Kedikian. Councilwoman Paula Devine abstained.

